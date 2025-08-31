Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,016,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 761,946 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Immatics Stock Down 3.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.28). Immatics had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Immatics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 832,432 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

