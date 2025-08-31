ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 71,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $287.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.