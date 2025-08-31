ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after purchasing an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $122,256,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $110,209,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 616,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $145,991,000 after buying an additional 294,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.