ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.