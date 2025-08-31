ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE WMT opened at $96.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $773.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

