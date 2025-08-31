ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5%

ACN opened at $260.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

