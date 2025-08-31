ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0%

QCOM opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.