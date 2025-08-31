ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,601 shares of company stock worth $22,508,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

