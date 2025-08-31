IAC Inc. $IAC Shares Purchased by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 275.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the period. IAC makes up approximately 2.1% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of IAC worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IAC by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAC by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IAC by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $36.62 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

