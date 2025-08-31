Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
