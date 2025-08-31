Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Announces Dividend of $0.70

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.9%
OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $58.58 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
