Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Announces Dividend of $0.70

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $58.58 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

