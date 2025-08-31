HighPeak Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.87 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

