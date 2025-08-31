Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 46.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,232,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 382,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.39.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.