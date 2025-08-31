Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 46.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,232,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 382,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.39.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
