HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

HelloFresh Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

