Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.55 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.94). Helical shares last traded at GBX 213.71 ($2.89), with a volume of 68,149 shares trading hands.

Helical Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £261.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Richard Cotton bought 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 per share, with a total value of £2,313.92. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

