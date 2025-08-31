Hein Park Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,475 shares during the period. Surgery Partners accounts for 14.9% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

