HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

HeartBeam Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

