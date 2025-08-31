Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCAT. BTIG Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

HCAT opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

