Head to Head Survey: Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Indonesia Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $2.67 million 16.59 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

