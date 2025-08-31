Head to Head Review: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) vs. Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Presidio Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.41 $123.60 million $2.74 52.35 Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.38 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.43

Volatility & Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88% Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

