Head-To-Head Contrast: Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and Ceridian HCM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) 0.00 Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.51 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,325.67

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Presto Automation and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Presto Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.