Head-To-Head Analysis: SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP) vs. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SSGI and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSGI N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes 11.40% 17.23% 11.16%

Risk & Volatility

SSGI has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its stock price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of SSGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSGI and M/I Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSGI 0 0 0 0 0.00 M/I Homes 1 0 2 2 3.00

M/I Homes has a consensus price target of $162.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than SSGI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSGI and M/I Homes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSGI N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.04) -44.25 M/I Homes $4.50 billion 0.88 $563.72 million $18.21 8.10

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than SSGI. SSGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M/I Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M/I Homes beats SSGI on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSGI

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

