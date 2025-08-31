Head to Head Analysis: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) vs. Site Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Site Centers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million 5.21 $172.78 million $1.13 17.34 Site Centers $271.09 million 2.38 $531.82 million $6.76 1.82

Analyst Ratings

Site Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. Site Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Site Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00 Site Centers 0 5 2 0 2.29

Site Centers has a consensus target price of $31.46, suggesting a potential upside of 155.24%. Given Site Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Site Centers is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Site Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Site Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Site Centers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Site Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 33.37% 4.42% 2.33% Site Centers 189.28% 36.67% 24.66%

Summary

Site Centers beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

