HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) & ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Financial Analysis

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HAYS and ManpowerGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00 ManpowerGroup 0 5 0 0 2.00

ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than HAYS.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYS $8.55 billion 0.15 -$6.17 million N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.11 $145.10 million ($0.38) -111.47

This table compares HAYS and ManpowerGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than HAYS.

Risk and Volatility

HAYS has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ManpowerGroup pays out -378.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HAYS and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYS N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup -0.09% 7.98% 2.02%

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats HAYS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYS

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

