Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.15. 1,015,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,774,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

