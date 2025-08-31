Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.54.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

