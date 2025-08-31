Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.3750.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $102.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

