GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.78. 2,497,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,064,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMDL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

