Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $104.10.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.