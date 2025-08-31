Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 592.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,366.33. This represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Axis Capital stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $107.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

