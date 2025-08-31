Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in News by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in News by 7.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in News by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

