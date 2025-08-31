Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 117.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock worth $7,841,167. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

