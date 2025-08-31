Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $7.76 Million Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:GLW opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.