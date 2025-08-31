Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 156.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,957 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,354,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after buying an additional 982,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 4,911,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,772,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after buying an additional 982,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,469,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,220. This trade represents a 8.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

