Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter worth $276,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth $84,931,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

