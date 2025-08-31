Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 466.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

