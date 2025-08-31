Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $173.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

