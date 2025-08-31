Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 156.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $773.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

