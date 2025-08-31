Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,135 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SkyWest worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,999.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9,644.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $12,839,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 243.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 125,235 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $3,017,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,990,720.98. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,010,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,716.16. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,186 shares of company stock worth $12,204,148 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

