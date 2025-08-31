Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 681.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,925 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

