Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,037,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $595.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

