Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.9091.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,515,686.49. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,275,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,074,000 after buying an additional 253,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,412,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,832,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after buying an additional 302,130 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

