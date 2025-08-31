Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF $GSJY Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 875.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSJY opened at $43.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

