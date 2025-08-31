Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF $GSEU Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,103 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.84% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $79,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score.

