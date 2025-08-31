Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Flowco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $9,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $45,022,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLOC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Flowco ( NYSE:FLOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $193.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Analysts expect that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Flowco’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

FLOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Flowco from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Flowco from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

