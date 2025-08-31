Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.74 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

