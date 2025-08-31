Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DEC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

