Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $WLAC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Get Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLAC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

About Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 3, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. - Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.