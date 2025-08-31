Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,000. Amentum accounts for 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amentum by 467.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 693,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMTM shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of AMTM opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

