Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $441,000 in ECARX Holdings, Inc. $ECX

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ECARX by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ECARX by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. ECARX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.